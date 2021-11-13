Top Stories
Tom Holland Makes A Lowkey Arrival For The Lakers Basketball Game

Tom Holland Makes A Lowkey Arrival For The Lakers Basketball Game

Tom Holland drops off his car at the valet service while arriving at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday night (November 12).

The 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actor kept it casual and classic in a jean jacket and white tee while heading into the arena to catch the basketball game with the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On his way in, Tom was kind enough to sign a few autographs for fans.

The night before, Tom was seen leaving the same restaurant as Justin Bieber, following a dinner out with friends. You can check out the pics here!

If you missed it, Tom got the chance to gush over his girlfriend and co-star, Zendaya, once again following her appearance at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this week.

See what he did here!

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Tom Holland arriving at the basketball game…
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Tom Holland

