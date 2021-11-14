Top Stories
Sun, 14 November 2021 at 9:26 pm

Adele 'One Night Only' Special - Set List Revealed!

Adele 'One Night Only' Special - Set List Revealed!

The set list for Adele‘s One Night Only Special has been revealed!

Several weeks ago, the 33-year-old entertainer filmed a concert special at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

While on stage, Adele performed some of her classic hits along with new songs that are featured on her new album 30, which she will be releasing on Friday, November 19th.

Also in the special, Adele sat down with Oprah Winfrey where she opened up about her music, divorce, weight loss, and much, much more.

Adele One Night Only Set List:

-”Hello”
-”Easy On Me”
-”Skyfall”
-”I Drink Wine”
-”Someone Like You”
-”When We Were Young”
-”Make You Feel My Love”
-”Hold On”
-”Rolling In The Deep”
-”Love Is A Game”
Photos: Cliff Lipson/CBS
Getty Images