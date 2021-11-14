Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2021 - See All the Stars on the Red Carpet!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 9:17 pm

Adele Wows in Black Gown While Performing During 'One Night Only' Special!

Adele Wows in Black Gown While Performing During 'One Night Only' Special!

It’s Adele‘s big night!

The 33-year-old 15-time Grammy winner’s One Night Only special aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday evening.

In the special, which was filmed several weeks ago, Adele wowed in a black, mermaid-style gown while performing at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

While on stage, Adele performed some of her classic hits along with new songs that are featured on her new album 30, which she will be releasing on Friday, November 19th.

Also in special, Adele sat down with Oprah Winfrey where she opened up about her music, divorce, weight loss, and much, much more.

During the interview, Adele revealed the favorite song she’s ever written, and her answer might surprise you!

FYI: Adele is wearing a Schiaparelli gown.
Photos: Cliff Lipson/CBS
