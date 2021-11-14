Amanda Seyfried, Billy Porter, & More Stars Attend Dom Perignon & Born This Way Foundation's Charity Event

Amanda Seyfried and Billy Porter are stepping out in style!

The 35-year-old actress and the 52-year-old actor hit the black carpet for the Dom Perignon and Born This Way Foundation’s Charity Dinner held on Saturday evening (November 13) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Other stars in attendance included Billy‘s Pose co-star Indya Moore, Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock, and models Helena Christensen and Cindy Bruno.

Cynthia Germanotta – who founded the Born This Way Foundation with daughter Lady Gaga – was also in attendance.

Gaga wasn’t able to attend the event, as she’s in Italy where she attended the Milan premiere of House of Gucci. Check out her stunning red carpet photos here!

Click through the gallery for 20+ photos of Amanda Seyfried, Billy Porter, and the other stars at the event…