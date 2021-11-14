Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2021 - See All the Stars on the Red Carpet!

MTV EMAs 2021 - See All the Stars on the Red Carpet!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift &amp; Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 3:37 pm

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee & Kirsten Dunst Bring 'Power of the Dog' to Deadline's Contenders 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee & Kirsten Dunst Bring 'Power of the Dog' to Deadline's Contenders 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst are promoting their new project together!

The 45-year-old Sherlock star, 25-year-old Elvis actor and 39-year-old Spider-Man actress were all in attendance alongside The Power of the Dog writer-director Jane Campion at Deadline’s The Contenders at DGA Theater Complex on Sunday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

Click inside to read more…

Deadline’s Contenders series is one of the big stops on the awards circuit, allowing the Academy and key guild members to learn more about much buzzed-about films as the season heats up.

The Power of the Dog will arrive in theaters on November 17 and begin streaming December 1 on Netflix. You can watch the trailer here!

At the event, Benedict could be seen hanging out with Andrew Garfield, while Kirsten laughed it up with Nicole Kidman.

FYI: Kodi is wearing a Celine suit and Cartier jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
power of the dog november 2021 00
power of the dog november 2021 01
power of the dog november 2021 02 1
power of the dog november 2021 02 2
power of the dog november 2021 03
power of the dog november 2021 05
power of the dog november 2021 06
power of the dog november 2021 08
power of the dog november 2021 09
power of the dog november 2021 10
power of the dog november 2021 11
power of the dog november 2021 12 2
power of the dog november 2021 12 3
power of the dog november 2021 12
power of the dog november 2021 14
power of the dog november 2021 15
power of the dog november 2021 16

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jane Campion, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images