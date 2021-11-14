Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee & Kirsten Dunst Bring 'Power of the Dog' to Deadline's Contenders 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst are promoting their new project together!

The 45-year-old Sherlock star, 25-year-old Elvis actor and 39-year-old Spider-Man actress were all in attendance alongside The Power of the Dog writer-director Jane Campion at Deadline’s The Contenders at DGA Theater Complex on Sunday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

Deadline’s Contenders series is one of the big stops on the awards circuit, allowing the Academy and key guild members to learn more about much buzzed-about films as the season heats up.

The Power of the Dog will arrive in theaters on November 17 and begin streaming December 1 on Netflix. You can watch the trailer here!

At the event, Benedict could be seen hanging out with Andrew Garfield, while Kirsten laughed it up with Nicole Kidman.

FYI: Kodi is wearing a Celine suit and Cartier jewelry.