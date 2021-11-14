Top Stories
Sun, 14 November 2021 at 7:05 pm

Christina Ricci, Elle Fanning & Issa Rae Hit Up The Vulture Film Festival 2021 This Weekend

Christina Ricci, Elle Fanning & Issa Rae Hit Up The Vulture Film Festival 2021 This Weekend

There were so many stars at the 2021 Vulture Festival this weekend at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles this weekend!

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult stepped out for the event to promote the new season of The Great on Hulu, alongside Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji who hit up the event to chat about the final season of Insecure.

Meredith Hagner, Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, and John Early from Search Party were seen hanging out backstage before discussing the final season of their own show.

The cast of Yellowjackets - Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Sophie Thatcher, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sammi Hanratty, and Tawny Cypress – were also seen at the event hyping up the new Showtime series.

You can check out the first episode now!

The cast of Dancing With The Stars season 30 – Amanda Kloots, Alan Bersten, JoJo Siwa, Jenna Johnson, Artem Chigvintsev, Melora Hardin, Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby, Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert – were also seen at the event this weekend, showing off their dancing skills to festival goers.

Click inside to see 55+ pictures from all the casts at the 2021 Vulture Festival…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
