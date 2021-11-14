Top Stories
Sun, 14 November 2021 at 6:20 pm

Dakota Johnson & Maggie Gyllenhaal Talk About 'The Lost Daughter's' Safe Environment On Set

Dakota Johnson & Maggie Gyllenhaal Talk About 'The Lost Daughter's' Safe Environment On Set

Dakota Johnson steps out in a chic lace top for Deadline’s The Contenders Event held at DGA Theater Complex on Sunday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress joined co-star Peter Sarsgaard and writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal for a discussion about their new movie, The Lost Daughter.

“I haven’t worked with an actress directing me before,” Dakota shared on the panel. “Maggie knows what it feels like to be an actress — acting especially when your body is so on display.”

She added that Maggie “created a profoundly safe environment so that I felt free and safe and held and supported.”

Maggie continued, “As an actress, I know when you can create a space where there is actual love and respect, and it has to be real, then people take these wild risks onscreen. Then you’re watching people actually learn something on film, instead of watching them pretend to learn something.”

The Lost Daughter will be out in theaters on December 17.

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard…
