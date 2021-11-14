Ed Sheeran Opens the MTV EMAs 2021 - Watch!

Ed Sheeran is opening the show!

The 30-year-old “Bad Habits” singer-songwriter performed “Overpass Graffiti” off of his brand new studio album = (Equals) on Sunday (November 14) during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards held in Budapest, Hungary.

Ed hit the stage in the multicolor outfit he also rocked on the red carpet moments before. He also performed “Shivers,” and changed to a red sweater.

He’s been doing a ton of promo in support of his new record, but recently admitted in an interview that, despite his massive fame, he doesn’t feel accepted by the pop community. Here’s what he said!

Ed is also among the many nominees of the evening at the EMAs – find out who else is nominated at the ceremony, which is being hosted by “Tap In” superstar Saweetie.