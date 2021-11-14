Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2021 - See All the Stars on the Red Carpet!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 4:47 pm

Ed Sheeran Opens the MTV EMAs 2021 - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Opens the MTV EMAs 2021 - Watch!

Ed Sheeran is opening the show!

The 30-year-old “Bad Habits” singer-songwriter performed “Overpass Graffiti” off of his brand new studio album = (Equals) on Sunday (November 14) during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards held in Budapest, Hungary.

Click inside to read more…

Ed hit the stage in the multicolor outfit he also rocked on the red carpet moments before. He also performed “Shivers,” and changed to a red sweater.

He’s been doing a ton of promo in support of his new record, but recently admitted in an interview that, despite his massive fame, he doesn’t feel accepted by the pop community. Here’s what he said!

Ed is also among the many nominees of the evening at the EMAs – find out who else is nominated at the ceremony, which is being hosted by “Tap In” superstar Saweetie.
Photos: Getty
Getty Images