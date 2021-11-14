Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrated His 47th Birthday with Tons of Famous Friends!

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 2:31 am

Hilary Duff, Kerry Washington, & Mandy Moore Go Glam for Baby2Baby Gala 2021

Hilary Duff, Kerry Washington, & Mandy Moore Go Glam for Baby2Baby Gala 2021

Hilary Duff, Kerry Washington, and Mandy Moore are looking stunning on the red carpet!

The actress stepped out for the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday evening (November 13) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

Other stars in attendance included Mindy Kaling, Julie Bowen, sisters Sara and Erin Foster, Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott, Riley Keough, Shay Mitchell, Veep actor Reid Scott and his wife Elspeth Keller, along with Max Greenfield and wife Tess Sanchez.

Baby2Baby is a charity organization dedicated to providing impoverished children from the ages of 0 to 12 years with clothing, diapers and other basic necessities.

FYI: Hilary is wearing an Osman dress and Rahamoniv jewelry while wearing shoes and carrying a clutch by Jimmy Choo. Kerry is wearing a Prada dress, Samer Halimeh jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Mindy is wearing Le Vian earrings and a Candy Ice ring. Erin is wearing a dress by Markarian. Shay is wearing jewelry by JustDesi.

Click through the gallery for 30+ photos of the stars stepping out for the event…
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images