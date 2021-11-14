Top Stories
Sun, 14 November 2021 at 1:22 am

Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, & Jessica Alba Arrive in Style for Baby2Baby Gala 2021

The stars are stepping out for the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala!

Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, and Jessica Alba arrived in style for the event held on Saturday evening (November 13) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

Kate was joined at the event by fiance Danny Fujikawa while Jessica was joined by husband Cash Warren.

Other stars in attendance included Leslie Mann and husband Judd Apatow, Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber, Jenna Dewan, The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario, and Fast and the Furious actress Jordana Brewster.

Baby2Baby is a charity organization dedicated to providing impoverished children from the ages of 0 to 12 years with clothing, diapers and other basic necessities.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Carolina Herrara gown. Leslie is wearing a Lanvin dress. Molly is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress. Jenna is wearing Candy Ice earrings and a Le Vian ring. Jordana is wearing a Mônot dress and Vrai jewelry.

Click through the gallery for 15+ photos of Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, and the other stars stepping out for the event…
Photos: Getty Images
