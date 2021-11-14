Top Stories
Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift &amp; Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 10:07 am

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Anya Taylor-Joy & More Stars Arrive for 'SNL' After Party!

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Anya Taylor-Joy are ready to party!

The 32-year-old Jonas Brothers star, 25-year-old Game of Thrones alum and the 25-year-old The Queen’s Gambit actress were among the many celebs who came out to celebrate at the Saturday Night Live after party hosted at L’Avenue on Saturday night (November 13) in New York City.

Click inside to read more…

Host of the evening, Jonathan Majors, made an appearance, as did musical guest Taylor Swift with some famous friends of her own.

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, Sadie Sink, who just starred in Taylor Swift‘s new “All Too Well” short film, SNL stars Colin Jost and Kenan Thompson, Watch What Happens Live‘s Andy Cohen and Cara Delevingne and Zazzie Beatz were all among the attendees at the celebration.

Find out which star’s good looks Jonathan Majors talked about during his monologue!
snl after party november 2021 00 2
snl after party november 2021 00
snl after party november 2021 01
snl after party november 2021 02 1
snl after party november 2021 02 3
snl after party november 2021 02
snl after party november 2021 03
snl after party november 2021 05
snl after party november 2021 07
snl after party november 2021 08
snl after party november 2021 11
snl after party november 2021 12
snl after party november 2021 13

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: andy ohen, Antoni Porowski, Anya Taylor Joy, Cara Delevingne, Colin Jost, Joe Jonas, Jonathan Majors, Kenan Thompson, Sadie Sink, Saturday Night Live, Sophie Turner, zazzie beatz

