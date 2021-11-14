Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Anya Taylor-Joy & More Stars Arrive for 'SNL' After Party!

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Anya Taylor-Joy are ready to party!

The 32-year-old Jonas Brothers star, 25-year-old Game of Thrones alum and the 25-year-old The Queen’s Gambit actress were among the many celebs who came out to celebrate at the Saturday Night Live after party hosted at L’Avenue on Saturday night (November 13) in New York City.

Host of the evening, Jonathan Majors, made an appearance, as did musical guest Taylor Swift with some famous friends of her own.

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, Sadie Sink, who just starred in Taylor Swift‘s new “All Too Well” short film, SNL stars Colin Jost and Kenan Thompson, Watch What Happens Live‘s Andy Cohen and Cara Delevingne and Zazzie Beatz were all among the attendees at the celebration.

