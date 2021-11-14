Jonathan Majors Jokes About Idris Elba's Good Looks in 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue - Watch!

Jonathan Majors knows that Idris Elba is one good looking man!

While making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Saturday (November 13), Jonathan, 32, joked about the downside of working with Idris, 49, on the new Netflix movie The Harder They Fall.

“It was fun filming that movie, but if you ever want to feel bad about how you look, definitely spend two months standing right next to Idris Elba! It humbles you!” Jonathan joked in his opening monologue.

In a recent interview, Jonathan finally confirmed this viral rumor about himself.

The Harder They Fall – which also stars Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Damon Wayans Jr – is available for streaming on Netflix now!