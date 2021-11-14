Kathy Hilton Reveals If She's Going to Return to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' for Season 12

Kathy Hilton‘s future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is still up in the air.

While production for the upcoming 12th season of the Bravo reality show is currently underway, Kathy, 62, hasn’t filmed anything with the other ladies yet.

In an interview which took place ahead of daughter Paris Hilton‘s wedding, Kathy revealed if she has plans on returning to RHOBH.

Click inside to read more…

“You know, I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow,” Kathy shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I could be skiing off Mount Everest. I don’t right now. I’m just concentrating on the wedding.”

As of right now, it appears as if Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minghoff are all returning for RHOBH season 12.

In another recent interview, Kathy revealed the clever way she used to track Paris during her party days when she was younger.