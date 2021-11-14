Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2021 - See All the Stars on the Red Carpet!

MTV EMAs 2021 - See All the Stars on the Red Carpet!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift &amp; Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 3:19 pm

Kim Petras, Olly Alexander, Maneskin & More Hit the Red Carpet at MTV EMAs 2021!

Kim Petras, Olly Alexander, Maneskin & More Hit the Red Carpet at MTV EMAs 2021!

Kim Petras, Maneskin and Olly Alexander are looking fabulous on the red carpet.

The performers were among the many stars to arrive at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena on Sunday (November 14) for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary.

Click inside to read more…

Griff, Yungblud, Winnie Harlow, Imagine Dragons and Girl In Red also made their arrivals on the red carpet for the evening.

Yungblud is nominated for Best Alternative, while Griff is nominated for Best New and Best Push alongside Girl In Red. Imagine Dragons is nominated for Best Group and Best Rock, as are Maneskin.

The night’s ceremony is being hosted by Saweetie, who is also taking to the stage to perform. Ed Sheeran is kicking off the night with a performance – check out his cool outfit!

Justin Bieber leads the pack of nominees with eight nominations for himself – find out who else is nominated!
Just Jared on Facebook
mtv ema awards november 2021 01 2
mtv ema awards november 2021 01 3
mtv ema awards november 2021 01 4
mtv ema awards november 2021 01 5
mtv ema awards november 2021 01
mtv ema awards november 2021 02
mtv ema awards november 2021 03
mtv ema awards november 2021 04
mtv ema awards november 2021 05
mtv ema awards november 2021 07
mtv ema awards november 2021 08
mtv ema awards november 2021 09
mtv ema awards november 2021 10
mtv ema awards november 2021 11
mtv ema awards november 2021 12
mtv ema awards november 2021 13
mtv ema awards november 2021 14
mtv ema awards november 2021 18
mtv ema awards november 2021 19
mtv ema awards november 2021 20
mtv ema awards november 2021 21
mtv ema awards november 2021 22
mtv ema awards november 2021 23
mtv ema awards november 2021 24
mtv ema awards november 2021 25
mtv ema awards november 2021 26
mtv ema awards november 2021 27
mtv ema awards november 2021 28
mtv ema awards november 2021 29
mtv ema awards november 2021 30
mtv ema awards november 2021 31
mtv ema awards november 2021 32
mtv ema awards november 2021 33
mtv ema awards november 2021 34
mtv ema awards november 2021 35
mtv ema awards november 2021 36
mtv ema awards november 2021 37
mtv ema awards november 2021 38
mtv ema awards november 2021 39
mtv ema awards november 2021 40
mtv ema awards november 2021 41
mtv ema awards november 2021 42
mtv ema awards november 2021 43
mtv ema awards november 2021 44
mtv ema awards november 2021 45
mtv ema awards november 2021 46
mtv ema awards november 2021 47
mtv ema awards november 2021 48
mtv ema awards november 2021 49
mtv ema awards november 2021 50
mtv ema awards november 2021 51
mtv ema awards november 2021 52
mtv ema awards november 2021 53
mtv ema awards november 2021 54
mtv ema awards november 2021 55
mtv ema awards november 2021 56
mtv ema awards november 2021 57
mtv ema awards november 2021 58
mtv ema awards november 2021 59
mtv ema awards november 2021 60
mtv ema awards november 2021 61
mtv ema awards november 2021 62
mtv ema awards november 2021 63
mtv ema awards november 2021 64
mtv ema awards november 2021 65
mtv ema awards november 2021 66
mtv ema awards november 2021 67
mtv ema awards november 2021 68
mtv ema awards november 2021 69
mtv ema awards november 2021 70
mtv ema awards november 2021 71
mtv ema awards november 2021 72

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Girl in Red, griff, Imagine Dragons, Kim Petras, Maneskin, olly alexander, Winnie Harlow, yungblud

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images