Kim Petras, Olly Alexander, Maneskin & More Hit the Red Carpet at MTV EMAs 2021!

Kim Petras, Maneskin and Olly Alexander are looking fabulous on the red carpet.

The performers were among the many stars to arrive at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena on Sunday (November 14) for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary.

Griff, Yungblud, Winnie Harlow, Imagine Dragons and Girl In Red also made their arrivals on the red carpet for the evening.

Yungblud is nominated for Best Alternative, while Griff is nominated for Best New and Best Push alongside Girl In Red. Imagine Dragons is nominated for Best Group and Best Rock, as are Maneskin.

The night’s ceremony is being hosted by Saweetie, who is also taking to the stage to perform. Ed Sheeran is kicking off the night with a performance – check out his cool outfit!

Justin Bieber leads the pack of nominees with eight nominations for himself – find out who else is nominated!