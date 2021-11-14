Kourtney Kardashian & Fiance Travis Barker Share Steamy Kiss While Out Celebrating His Birthday!

Travis Barker is celebrating his 46th birthday with fiancee Kourtney Kardashian!

The 41-year-old reality star and the Blink-182 drummer were seen sharing a laugh as they waited for their car at the valet outside of the Bel Air Hotel on Sunday afternoon (November 14) in Los Angeles.

The couple coordinated in black and white skeleton-print sweats as they were seen sharing a steamy kiss outside of the hotel.

Earlier that day, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a passion-filled birthday tribute to Travis.

“I f–king love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” Kourtney wrote along with a bunch of photos of she and Travis backstage at SNL a few weeks ago.

Travis reacted to Kourtney‘s post, writing in the comments, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”

