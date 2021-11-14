Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, & Tons Of Other Stars Were at Adele's 'One Night Only' Performance!

Adele‘s One Night Only performance was a star-studded event!

Several weeks ago, the 33-year-old entertainer filmed a concert special at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

While the special aired on CBS on Sunday night (November 14), the camera panned to the audience and there tons of A-list stars in attendance!

Stars in attendance included Adele‘s boyfriend Rich Paul, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Drake, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade, Aaron Paul, Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nicole Richie, Tyler Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, Ava DuVernay, Gordon Ramsay, Seth Rogen, James Corden and wife Julia Carey, Donald Glover, and so many more!

During the performance, Adele gave a special shout-out to her son Angelo, 9, was also in attendance at the show. This was the first time he’s ever seen her perform live!

“It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight baby,” Adele said to her son from the stage.

