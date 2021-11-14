Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrated His 47th Birthday with Tons of Famous Friends!

Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrated His 47th Birthday with Tons of Famous Friends!

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 1:43 am

Miranda Kerr & Husband Evan Spiegel Couple Up for Baby2Baby Gala 2021

Miranda Kerr & Husband Evan Spiegel Couple Up for Baby2Baby Gala 2021

Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel are making a rare red carpet appearance together!

The 38-year-old model and KORA Organics founder and the 31-year-old Snapchat CEO were all smiles on the red carpet as they arrived at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday evening (November 13) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

Other stars in attendance included Lauren Conrad, Nicole Richie, Colton Underwood, designer/stylist Rachel Zoe, fashion editor Derek Blasberg, along with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Pregnant stars The Real‘s Jeannie Mai, E!’s Daily Pop‘s Morgan Stewart with husband Jordan McGraw, and Z Nation actress Lydia Heart with husband Chris Hardwick.

Baby2Baby is a charity organization dedicated to providing impoverished children from the ages of 0 to 12 years with clothing, diapers and other basic necessities.

FYI: Miranda is wearing a Michael Kors dress, Rahaminov jewelry, and Manolo Blanik shoes while carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch. Nicole is wearing Anabela Chan jewelry. Lydia is wearing Anabela Chan earrings.

Click through the gallery for 20+ photos of Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel, and the other stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 01
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 02
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 03
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 04
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 05
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 06
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 07
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 08
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 09
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 10
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 11
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 12
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 13
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 14
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 15
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 16
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 17
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 18
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 19
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 20
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 21
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 22
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 23
miranda kerr evan spiegel couple up baby2baby gala 24

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chris Hardwick, Colton Underwood, Derek Blasberg, Evan Spiegel, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Bezos, Jordan McGraw, Lauren Conrad, Lauren Sanchez, Lydia Hearst, Miranda Kerr, Morgan Stewart, Nicole Richie, Pregnant Celebrities, Rachel Zoe

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images