Miranda Kerr & Husband Evan Spiegel Couple Up for Baby2Baby Gala 2021

Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel are making a rare red carpet appearance together!

The 38-year-old model and KORA Organics founder and the 31-year-old Snapchat CEO were all smiles on the red carpet as they arrived at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday evening (November 13) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

Other stars in attendance included Lauren Conrad, Nicole Richie, Colton Underwood, designer/stylist Rachel Zoe, fashion editor Derek Blasberg, along with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Pregnant stars The Real‘s Jeannie Mai, E!’s Daily Pop‘s Morgan Stewart with husband Jordan McGraw, and Z Nation actress Lydia Heart with husband Chris Hardwick.

Baby2Baby is a charity organization dedicated to providing impoverished children from the ages of 0 to 12 years with clothing, diapers and other basic necessities.

FYI: Miranda is wearing a Michael Kors dress, Rahaminov jewelry, and Manolo Blanik shoes while carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch. Nicole is wearing Anabela Chan jewelry. Lydia is wearing Anabela Chan earrings.

