Odessa Young & Josh O'Connor Star in 'Mothering Sunday' - Watch the Trailer!

Odessa Young and Josh O’Connor are co-stars in an upcoming film.

The 23-year-old Shirley actress and the 31-year-old The Crown actor appear in the newly released trailer for the Eva Husson-directed Mothering Sunday, based on the best-selling novel by Graham Swift.

The film, which also stars Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù and Glenda Jackson, is set to hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles on February 25, 2022, expanding to theaters nationwide in the weeks to follow.

Here’s a plot summary: “On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Young) finds herself alone on Mother’s Day. Her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Firth and Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend quality time with her secret lover. Paul (O’Connor) is the boy from the manor house nearby, Jane’s long-term love despite the fact that he’s engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents’ friends. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane’s life forever.”

Watch the trailer…