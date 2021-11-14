Prince William & Kate Middleton Join Royals for National Service of Remembrance 2021

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) are taking part in an annual tradition.

The couple were in attendance along with Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex at the Cenotaph during the National Service of Remembrance on Sunday (November 14) in London, United Kingdom.

This year’s event is a return to form for the ceremony amid the ongoing pandemic, seeing participating veterans, military and members of the public.

Also known as Remembrance Sunday, the holiday commemorates the British soldiers who fought throughout England’s history. As is tradition with the holiday, Kate and the other royal women wore black, while the men wore suits. Everyone also wore a red poppy pin, a symbol of Remembrance Day.

Queen Elizabeth was sadly unable to attend this year's service