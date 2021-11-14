Top Stories
Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift &amp; Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 12:55 pm

Prince William & Kate Middleton Join Royals for National Service of Remembrance 2021

Prince William & Kate Middleton Join Royals for National Service of Remembrance 2021

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) are taking part in an annual tradition.

The couple were in attendance along with Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex at the Cenotaph during the National Service of Remembrance on Sunday (November 14) in London, United Kingdom.

Click inside to read more…

This year’s event is a return to form for the ceremony amid the ongoing pandemic, seeing participating veterans, military and members of the public.

Also known as Remembrance Sunday, the holiday commemorates the British soldiers who fought throughout England’s history. As is tradition with the holiday, Kate and the other royal women wore black, while the men wore suits. Everyone also wore a red poppy pin, a symbol of Remembrance Day.

Queen Elizabeth was sadly unable to attend this year’s service – find out why.
Just Jared on Facebook
remembrance day november 2021 01
remembrance day november 2021 02
remembrance day november 2021 03
remembrance day november 2021 04
remembrance day november 2021 05
remembrance day november 2021 06
remembrance day november 2021 07
remembrance day november 2021 08
remembrance day november 2021 09
remembrance day november 2021 10
remembrance day november 2021 11
remembrance day november 2021 12
remembrance day november 2021 13
remembrance day november 2021 14
remembrance day november 2021 15
remembrance day november 2021 16
remembrance day november 2021 17
remembrance day november 2021 18
remembrance day november 2021 19
remembrance day november 2021 20
remembrance day november 2021 21
remembrance day november 2021 22
remembrance day november 2021 23
remembrance day november 2021 24
remembrance day november 2021 25
remembrance day november 2021 26
remembrance day november 2021 27
remembrance day november 2021 28
remembrance day november 2021 29
remembrance day november 2021 30
remembrance day november 2021 31
remembrance day november 2021 32
remembrance day november 2021 33
remembrance day november 2021 34
remembrance day november 2021 35
remembrance day november 2021 36
remembrance day november 2021 37
remembrance day november 2021 38
remembrance day november 2021 39
remembrance day november 2021 40
remembrance day november 2021 41
remembrance day november 2021 42
remembrance day november 2021 43
remembrance day november 2021 44
remembrance day november 2021 45
remembrance day november 2021 46
remembrance day november 2021 47
remembrance day november 2021 48

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Prince William, Sophie Countess of Wessex

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images