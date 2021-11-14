Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Queen Elizabeth is continuing to have health issues.

The 95-year-old royal sprained her back, and now must miss the Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday (November 15) in London, United Kingdom.

The Queen was meant to make her return to public events for the first time since she was asked to rest by doctors amid recent health issues.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a short message, via People.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph,” they declared.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

A royal source told the outlet the Queen is “deeply disappointed,” as she considers the ceremony as “one of the most significant engagements of the year.”

We are wishing Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery.