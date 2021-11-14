Taylor Swift Performs 10 Minute Version of 'All Too Well' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Taylor Swift is taking over the Saturday Night Live stage!

The 31-year-old entertainer performed as the musical guest on the NBC sketch comedy series on Saturday (November 13) alongside host Jonathan Majors.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift



During the show, Taylor only performed one song – but it was the length of about three songs!

Click inside to watch her performance…

Taylor performed the new 10 minute version of “All Too Well,” which is featured on her newly released Red (Taylor’s Version) album.

While performing, the short film she directed to go with the longer version of the song played on the screen behind her.

Before the episode debuted, Taylor shared a TikTok from backstage where she was joined by this famous bestie!