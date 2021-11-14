Taylor Swift Shares TikTok with BFF Selena Gomez Backstage at 'SNL' - Watch!

Taylor Swift has the support of her BFF on her big night!

On Saturday (November 13), the 31-year-old entertainer took to her TikTok to share a post of she and Selena Gomez backstage at Saturday Night Live.

“Oh no, my bestie…is a bad bitch,” Taylor mouths over a dubbed track before panning the camera over to Selena, 29, who then starts to cackle.

In the video, Taylor and Selena are sitting next to each other on a couch backstage at the NBC sketch comedy show.

If you didn’t know, Taylor will be performing as the musical guest on tonight’s episode, which is being hosted by The Harder They Fall actor Jonathan Majors.

The day before, Taylor released the short film for her song “All Too Well” starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. You can watch it here!