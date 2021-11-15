10 Biggest Revelations From Adele's 'One Night Only' Interview with Oprah Winfrey

Adele is getting very, very candid.

The 33-year-old entertainer sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview special, titled Adele One Night Only, which aired on Sunday night (November 14) on CBS.

During her interview, Adele opened up about her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, her strained relationship with her dad, her weight loss, and so much more.

Along with the interview, Adele took to the stage at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles where she performed to an star-studded audience!

Click through the slideshow to read every surprising thing we learned from Adele…