Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Mon, 15 November 2021 at 12:48 pm

A Nine-Year-Old Child Has Died From Injuries Sustained at Astroworld Festival

A Nine-Year-Old Child Has Died From Injuries Sustained at Astroworld Festival

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount‘s life was taken too soon after he passed away from injuries sustained at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival tragedy, his family confirmed. Ezra‘s death marks the 10th death that occurred at the festival.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra‘s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer,” the family attorney Ben Crump told CNN.

Nine other victims perished after the audience surged towards the stage during the 30-year-old rapper’s performance, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

Travis’ lawyer released a statement about finger-pointing after the tragedy occurred.

RIP to all the victims of this horrific tragedy. Our thoughts are with their loved ones.
Just Jared on Facebook
travis scott spokesperson blasts reports saying he responsible 01
travis scott spokesperson blasts reports saying he responsible 02
travis scott spokesperson blasts reports saying he responsible 03
travis scott spokesperson blasts reports saying he responsible 04
travis scott spokesperson blasts reports saying he responsible 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images