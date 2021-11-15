A Nine-Year-Old Child Has Died From Injuries Sustained at Astroworld Festival

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount‘s life was taken too soon after he passed away from injuries sustained at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival tragedy, his family confirmed. Ezra‘s death marks the 10th death that occurred at the festival.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra‘s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer,” the family attorney Ben Crump told CNN.

Nine other victims perished after the audience surged towards the stage during the 30-year-old rapper’s performance, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

Travis’ lawyer released a statement about finger-pointing after the tragedy occurred.

RIP to all the victims of this horrific tragedy. Our thoughts are with their loved ones.