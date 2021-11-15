Top Stories
Mon, 15 November 2021 at 1:38 pm

Adele's 'One Night Only' Ratings Revealed

Wondering just how many people tuned in to watch Adele: One Night Only on CBS last night?

Well, the early numbers are in!

Click inside to read how many people watched…

The Wrap reports that 9.9 million total viewers tuned in to see Adele’s CBS special, which featured both performances and a special interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey. Overall, the special came in second place with NFL’s Sunday Night Football coming in first with 13.5 million viewers.

If you didn’t see, we compiled the 10 biggest revelations Adele made during the two-hour special and you can check out every shocking reveal right here.
Credit: Joe Pugliese/CBS; Photos: Cliff Lipson/CBS, Getty
