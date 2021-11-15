Alexandra Daddario & Sydney Sweeney Recreate One of Their Scenes from 'The White Lotus' - Watch Here!

Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney are having a White Lotus reunion!

The actors both attended the Christian Louboutin and InStyle dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. on Sunday night (November 14), where they recreated one of their most memorable scenes from the hit HBO show.

Click inside to see the video…

The clip shows Alexandra walking over to Sydney, who’s lounging on a chair reading a book.

Sydney shoots Alexandra an unimpressed look and the pair sit awkwardly for a few seconds before the Baywatch actress stands up and walks away.

Alexandra captioned the clip, “I ran into @sydney_sweeney at the @louboutinworld dinner and she wasn’t nice and made me feel old?”

She also tagged Kiernan Shipka, who took the video.

It was announced back in August that The White Lotus would be coming back for a second season, with one fan-favorite cast member set to return!

So many other stars stepped out for the Christian Louboutin and InStyle dinner, including Cole Sprouse, Janelle Monae, Charles Melton and more.