Amanda Kloots Gives Emotional Performance to Late Husband Nick Cordero's Song on 'DWTS' - Watch Now

Amanda Kloots is giving one of the most heartfelt and emotional performances in Dancing with the Stars history.

During the Semi-Finals on Monday night (November 15), the 39-year-old The Talk co-host and her pro dancer Alan Bersten gave two incredible performances.

Click inside to watch Amanda’s performances…

First up was the redemption round, where the stars tackled dance styles they struggled with earlier in the season.

Amanda and Alan were tasked with redoing their Tango, which they performed to the song “Titanium” by David Guetta and Sia.

The dance earned the pair three 10s and a 9 for a total of 39 out of 40.

For the second performance, Amanda and Alan performed an emotional contemporary routine set to a cover of her late husband Nick Cordero‘s song, “Live Your Life.”

Amanda and Alan‘s performance proved emotional for everyone with all of the judges holding back tears as they praised the dance.

“I’m really, really happy that you’ll always have this moment,” Derek Hough said, while Carrie Ana Inaba added that the pair “transcended perfection.”

The second dance earned Amanda and Alan a perfect 40 from the judges.

At the end of the night, two of the six couples were eliminated ahead of next week’s DWTS finale.