Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Mon, 15 November 2021 at 11:38 pm

Amanda Kloots Gives Emotional Performance to Late Husband Nick Cordero's Song on 'DWTS' - Watch Now

Amanda Kloots Gives Emotional Performance to Late Husband Nick Cordero's Song on 'DWTS' - Watch Now

Amanda Kloots is giving one of the most heartfelt and emotional performances in Dancing with the Stars history.

During the Semi-Finals on Monday night (November 15), the 39-year-old The Talk co-host and her pro dancer Alan Bersten gave two incredible performances.

Click inside to watch Amanda’s performances…

First up was the redemption round, where the stars tackled dance styles they struggled with earlier in the season.

Amanda and Alan were tasked with redoing their Tango, which they performed to the song “Titanium” by David Guetta and Sia.

The dance earned the pair three 10s and a 9 for a total of 39 out of 40.

For the second performance, Amanda and Alan performed an emotional contemporary routine set to a cover of her late husband Nick Cordero‘s song, “Live Your Life.”

Amanda and Alan‘s performance proved emotional for everyone with all of the judges holding back tears as they praised the dance.

“I’m really, really happy that you’ll always have this moment,” Derek Hough said, while Carrie Ana Inaba added that the pair “transcended perfection.”

The second dance earned Amanda and Alan a perfect 40 from the judges.

At the end of the night, two of the six couples were eliminated ahead of next week’s DWTS finale.
Just Jared on Facebook
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 01
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 02
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 03
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 04
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 05
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 06
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 07
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 08
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 09
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 10
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 11
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 12
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 13
amanda kloots emotional dwts semi finals dwts dance 14

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Alan Bersten, Amanda Kloots, Dancing With the Stars, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images