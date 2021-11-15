Andy Grammer Opens Up About His Early Days as a Street Performer in Santa Monica - Listen Here!

Andy Grammer is opening up about his career.

The 37-year-old “Honey, I’m Good” performer was a guest on the latest episode of the Spout podcast, where he discussed his background in street performing and how it’s continued to impact him as a musician.

Click inside to find out what he said…

Andy began by talking about his time busking on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica and it’s influence on his career.

“This is the game, man,” he said. “This is… If you’re in any sort of creative profession, or just like, just as a hobby the whole game is can you get over putting yourself out there and having no one care.”

He continued, “And I don’t know, there’s not a ton of talk about that, especially on the creative side, about just how intense that is. It gets glossed over people like, oh, you’re moving to Los Angeles, a lot of rejection but that’s kind of it, as opposed to like, no, no, this is a whole dojo to get good at. There’s like a whole practice to get good at of trying some… like putting yourself out there, failing, and getting back up.”

Host Erik Zachary also asked if he could go back on the street without anyone knowing who he was, which songs from his catalog he’d played.

“I’ll play a song called ’85,’ which is one of my favorite songs to play live,” he replied I try to write music that brings me back to my center… I would play ‘Don’t Give Up on Me’ because it seems to have this effect where it makes people not want to give up on themselves and I really love that. I think that’s just a really, really special thing to give to someone.”

“And the third one that I would play… I know it sounds like a plug but it’s not, my newest single ‘Damn It Feels Good to Be Me’, because I think so much of life gets better when you are genuinely able to stop caring how you’re perceived. We waste so much time worrying about how others are perceiving us, as opposed to going like, all right, I’m this person in this body… and I have my own special gifts and if I lean into what those are, my quirks and my uniqueness will take me down a very certain path that is probably made for me,” he concluded.

Check out the full interview down below!