Baz Luhrmann Shares First Look at 'Elvis' & Confirms New Release Date

Baz Luhrmann is giving fans a first look at his upcoming musical drama Elvis!

On Monday (November 15), the director shared a trailer for the new film, as well as an updated release date.

The movie stars Austin Butler as the titular music icon, with Tom Hanks set to play his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Maggie Gyllenhaal will play Elvis’ mother Gladys Presley.

It will focus on “the veteran manager and the young singer, who came from dirt-poor origins to become an icon who changed the course of music history.”

“Elvis Monday⚡️,” Baz captioned the video. “Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022.”

The biopic was initially expected to hit theaters on Nov. 5, 2021 and was subsequently postponed until June 3, 2022.

