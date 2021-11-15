Britney Spears Says She's Still on 'Cloud 9' After Termination of 13-Year Conservatorship, Reveals How She Celebrated!

Britney Spears is still celebrating regaining her freedom!

On Monday (November 15), the 39-year-old pop star took to social media to say that she’s still on “cloud 9″ days after her 13-year conservatorship was finally terminated, and revealed how she celebrated her victory.

Click inside to read ore

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!!” Britney wrote on Instagram. “I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!”

She went on to thank her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, for helping end her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

“I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!!” Britney continued. “What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you 🌹 !!!!⁣”

Last week on Friday (November 12), a Los Angeles judge terminated Britney‘s conservatorship, which the singer has been under since 2008.

In the recent months, Britney hasn’t been shy in calling out members of her family, and former business partners for their own role they played in the conservatorship.