Carter Reum's Spokesperson Responds to Report That He Has a 9-Year-Old Child He's Only Seen Once

Paris Hilton‘s new husband Carter Reum has a 9-year-old child, it was just revealed.

A new report is revealing details about the 40-year-old entrepreneur and venture capitalist’s daughter, including revealing the girl’s mom, who is a former reality star.

Click inside to read more…

Carter apparently had a love child with Laura Bellizzi, who starred in the VH1 show Secrets of Aspen.

A source with direct knowledge told Page Six that Carter has “only seen [his daughter] once since she was born 9 years ago.”

Now, Carter‘s spokesperson is responding, telling the publication, “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.” He apparently signed a paper acknowledging paternity in documents filed to the courts last year.

Carter and Paris got married on November 11, 2021. Paris and Carter want to start a family and Paris has begun IVF treatments.