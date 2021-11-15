Chris Evans & Selena Gomez Are Trending Again (Thanks to Taylor Swift) - Find Out Why!

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are trending again and it’s all because of Taylor Swift!

If you missed it, a few weeks ago, some fan-fueled rumors emerged that Selena and Chris could be an item!

On September 24, it was reported on some fan Twitter accounts that Chris started following Selena on Instagram. Then, on October 1, the 29-year-old singer and the 40-year-old Avengers actor were allegedly seen leaving the same studio in Los Angeles. There are also photos of Selena and Chris reportedly leaving the same restaurant on a separate occasion. (FYI: Some fans have noted that the “sightings” might have been photoshopped and aren’t actually real.)

But now, fans are talking again!

Backstage at SNL this weekend, Taylor posted a video of her and Selena together.

Fans immediately noticed that Selena appears to be wearing a sweater very similar to Chris‘ infamous sweater from Knives Out. Chris‘ sweater went super-viral when Knives Out was released over how good he looked in the white knit.