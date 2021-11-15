Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin End Their Weekend By Grabbing Groceries!

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin wear their protective face coverings while exiting Erewhon Market after grabbing groceries on Sunday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress and 44-year-old Coldplay singer walked back to their ride while also holding some hot beverages from their trip.

Chris and Dakota have been seen out together more often recently, and she even offered up a rare comment about him in a brand new interview from earlier this month!

Dakota and Chris were photographed looking as cute as can be late last month.

Check out all of the photos of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson grabbing groceries together…