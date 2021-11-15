'Dancing with the Stars' 2021 - Scores Revealed for Semi-Finals (Full Recap)

It’s the semi-finals of season 30 of Dancing with the Stars!

Ahead of next week’s finale, the six remaining couples each performed two dances for the judges on Monday night (November 15).

First up was the redemption round, where the stars tackled dance styles they struggled with earlier in the season. During rehearsals, the couples were given some advice from the judges.

In the second round, the stars performed brand new routines to dance styles they haven’t yet performed.

At the end of the night, two stars will be eliminated, sending four couples into the DWTS finals, which will air on next Monday, November 22.

Click inside to see the scores from week eight of Dancing With the Stars…

CELEBRITY: The Office actress Melora Hardin

PRO PARTNER: Artem Chigvintsev

REDEMPTION DANCE: Rumba

SCORE: 36 out of 40

NEW DANCE: Contemporary

SCORE: 36 out of 40

CELEBRITY: The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots

PRO PARTNER: Alan Bersten

REDEMPTION DANCE: Tango

SCORE: 39 out of 40

NEW DANCE: Contemporary

SCORE: 40 out of 40

CELEBRITY: Olympic gymnast Suni Lee

PRO PARTNER: Sasha Farber

REDEMPTION DANCE: Foxtrot

SCORE: 37 out of 40

NEW DANCE: Contemporary

SCORE: 38 out of 40

CELEBRITY: Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby

PRO PARTNER: Cheryl Burke

REDEMPTION DANCE: Salsa

SCORE: 35 out of 40

NEW DANCE: Argentine Tango

SCORE: 36 out of 40

CELEBRITY: NBA player Iman Shumpert

PRO PARTNER: Daniella Karagach

REDEMPTION DANCE: Tango

SCORE: 37 out of 40

NEW DANCE: Jazz

SCORE: 38 out of 40

CELEBRITY: YouTube star and singer JoJo Siwa

PRO PARTNER: Jenna Johnson

REDEMPTION DANCE: Argentine Tango

SCORE: 40 out of 40

NEW DANCE: Contemporary

SCORE: 40 out of 40