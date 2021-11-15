'Dancing with the Stars' 2021 - Scores Revealed for Semi-Finals (Full Recap)
It’s the semi-finals of season 30 of Dancing with the Stars!
Ahead of next week’s finale, the six remaining couples each performed two dances for the judges on Monday night (November 15).
First up was the redemption round, where the stars tackled dance styles they struggled with earlier in the season. During rehearsals, the couples were given some advice from the judges.
In the second round, the stars performed brand new routines to dance styles they haven’t yet performed.
At the end of the night, two stars will be eliminated, sending four couples into the DWTS finals, which will air on next Monday, November 22.
Click inside to see the scores from week eight of Dancing With the Stars…
CELEBRITY: The Office actress Melora Hardin
PRO PARTNER: Artem Chigvintsev
REDEMPTION DANCE: Rumba
SCORE: 36 out of 40
NEW DANCE: Contemporary
SCORE: 36 out of 40
CELEBRITY: The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots
PRO PARTNER: Alan Bersten
REDEMPTION DANCE: Tango
SCORE: 39 out of 40
NEW DANCE: Contemporary
SCORE: 40 out of 40
CELEBRITY: Olympic gymnast Suni Lee
PRO PARTNER: Sasha Farber
REDEMPTION DANCE: Foxtrot
SCORE: 37 out of 40
NEW DANCE: Contemporary
SCORE: 38 out of 40
CELEBRITY: Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby
PRO PARTNER: Cheryl Burke
REDEMPTION DANCE: Salsa
SCORE: 35 out of 40
NEW DANCE: Argentine Tango
SCORE: 36 out of 40
CELEBRITY: NBA player Iman Shumpert
PRO PARTNER: Daniella Karagach
REDEMPTION DANCE: Tango
SCORE: 37 out of 40
NEW DANCE: Jazz
SCORE: 38 out of 40
CELEBRITY: YouTube star and singer JoJo Siwa
PRO PARTNER: Jenna Johnson
REDEMPTION DANCE: Argentine Tango
SCORE: 40 out of 40
NEW DANCE: Contemporary
SCORE: 40 out of 40