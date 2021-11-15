Director Ridley Scott Slams Superhero Movies - Here's Why

Director Ridley Scott is the latest addition to the list of famous faces who are not fans of superhero movies, famously made by studios like Marvel and DC.

“Almost always, the best films are driven by the characters, and we’ll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I’ll crush it. I’ll f—— crush it. They’re f—— boring as s—,” he told Deadline. “Their scripts are not any f—— good.”

He then listed “three great scripted superhero movies” that he himself has worked on, naming1979′s Alien, 1982′s Blade Runner and 2000′s Gladiator.

“They’re superhero movies,” he said, “so why don’t the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c’mon. They’re mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you’ve got the money.”

There are several other celebrities who have slammed Marvel movies over the years (including former Marvel stars).