Mon, 15 November 2021 at 3:11 pm
'DWTS' 2021: Final 6 Contestants Revealed for Semi-Finals
There was a shocking double elimination on the latest episode of the ABC dancing competition series Dancing with the Stars on Monday night (November 8).
The competition quickly went from 8 celebrities to only 6 contestants left competing for the Mirror Ball trophy. The semi-finals begin TONIGHT (November 15), so get ready to start voting!
Click through the slideshow to see who is left in the DWTS competition…
