Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult Step Out for the Premiere of 'The Great' Season 2

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are celebrating the release of The Great season two!

The pair were spotted posing together at the Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 14). She in custom Versace, he in Alexander McQueen.

Click inside to see the pics…



Elle and Nicholas were joined by fellow cast members Tony McNamara, Belinda Bromilow, Douglas Hodge, Gayo Gbadamosi, Sacha Dhawan and Gwilym Lee.

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover?

Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’, will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

Season two is set to debut with all ten episodes on November 10 on Hulu and you can see the trailer for the new season here!