Harry Styles Explains Why He Doesn't Talk About His Love Life in Interviews

Harry Styles is giving some rare comments about his love life.

In a new interview with Dazed magazine, the 27-year-old entertainer – who is currently dating Olivia Wilde – explained why he doesn’t like talk about his romantic life in interviews.

“I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” Harry shared with the mag.

If you didn’t know, Harry and Olivia, 37, first went public with their relationship in January of 2021 when they were seen holding hands at a friend’s wedding.

The couple met on set of the movie Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia is directing and Harry is starring in alongside Florence Pugh.

Harry and Olivia have tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible, but a source recently revealed that the two are “very serious and happy.”

