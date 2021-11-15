Jamie Dornan Says It Was 'F--king Difficult' Dealing with 'Fifty Shades' Critics

Jamie Dornan is getting candid about critics of the Fifty Shades franchise.

In a new interview with British GQ, the 39-year-old actor shared that while he expected a fair amount of backlash about the movies, he was still taken aback by how much negativity there was.

“There’s nothing like Fifty Shades in terms of, it was based on books and we were staying very close to these books. These books were loved by fandom. Really loved, obsessively loved and despised by every critic,” Jamie explained. “Real critics hated the books.”

He continued, “You know that you’re going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans are going to love, that are gonna make a ton of money. But you know that the critics will be just you know licking their lips and that’s exactly what happened. And we knew that was going to happen so you’re watching that play out and at times that’s f—–g difficult.”

Jamie went on to say that once he took over the role after Charlie Hunnam exited the film, he “felt the wrath of hatred.”

But the actor went on to say he has no regrets about starring in the franchise.

“The thing is every move I have made in my career, post those films, I have only been able to do because of those films,” he shared. “Because all of the stuff, like Belfast, Beyond Private or any like well-received more independent stuff I’ve done the last five or six years, they’re only budgeting, they’re only paying for those films to be made off my name because I’m in a franchise that made 1.4 billion dollars. That’s how that works. It’s all part of it, it’s given me so much, so of course I don’t regret it.”

