Jen Shah Claims Meredith Marks Lied About Retail Theft Allegations on 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Jen Shah is hitting back at claims she was involved in a case of retail theft at her co-star Meredith Marks‘ store.

On the latest episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Meredith alleged that Jen had stolen something from her store last year.

“In late September [2020], I was with my entire family. We were all in New York. And I have, like, eight missed calls from Jen,” the jewelry designer told her co-stars.

She continued, “I was at dinner and I called her back and she’s like, ‘Oh, we’re good. I was trying to get into your store. It was closed. I was banging on the door, but your manager reopened for me.’ Great. So, she left. My manager called me and I’m like, ‘Oh great, what did she buy?’”

Meredith‘s manager said that Jen had spent “a few hundred dollars” in the store, but also noticed that a snakeskin clutch had gone missing after their visit.

“[My manager told me], ‘There is a green clutch that I know was here. Her friends were holding it and it is gone,” Meredith said. “So, I said to my manager, ‘Send her a text and just gently say, “Did you borrow it?‘”

“And within 30 seconds, my manager’s phone is ringing and on the other end is [redacted] and [redacted] says, ‘I’ll bring the bag back tomorrow,” she continued.

In a confessional, she added, “Jen did not walk out with a bag. But what really didn’t sit well with me is she kept someone who she knew did take something out of my store in her employment. That’s not my friend.”

Jen responded to the allegations by quote retweeting a fan who wrote that her cast members were “doing her dirty” by sharing all of her business, writing, “They not telling my business…only lies.”

In an episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Aftershow, she added, ““If you think it’s someone on my team, why wouldn’t you call me? Why wouldn’t you call me? Because it’s bulls–t. We literally were there to support your little 200 square-foot swap meet.”

RHOSLC star Heather Gay recently shared that she had suspected Jen‘s business was “unsavory” before her arrest.