John Mayer Appears to Respond to Hateful Instagram DMs from Taylor Swift Fans

John Mayer is responding to some hate he received on social media.

After Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday (November 12), one of the 31-year-old singer’s fans decided to take this opportunity to send a message of hate to John, 44, who briefly dated Taylor between 2009 and 2010.

On Instagram, user @hoeforlouaylor wrote John a DM, writing, “F–k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something <3"

She followed up with another message, writing, "answer me you bitch."

John the decided to respond to the hateful message.

“It’s John. I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple of days, I decided to chose your message at random to reply to,” John wrote back.

“You can feel free to screen shot, share in any way you like if you want,” he continued. I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

The fan shared the screenshot of her DM conversation with John on her TikTok, before making her account private.

“My friend literally dared me to do that,” the fan said in a voice recording that she sent back to John. “She’s a Taylor fan and like so am I. It was a dare. I’m sorry. I did not expect you to see.”

She also added that she apologized because she “wasn’t trying to get sued.”

John reassured her that it was OK, before asking her, “So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?”

The fan explained that she was really didn’t think that John would ever see her message.

“It’s 100 percent okay,” John told her. “Go forth and live happy and healthy!”

On Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor released the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well,” which many fans believe is about her short-lived relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she dated from October to December in 2010.

While Taylor doesn’t sing about John on this album, on her album Speak Now, she does have a song titled “Dear John” about him.

Fans are now wondering what the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will have in store for John when Taylor releases the re-recording of the album…