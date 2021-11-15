Kristen Bell Says She Approves of Husband Dax Shepard's New Celebrity Crush

Kristen Bell is totally supportive of her husband Dax Shepard‘s new celebrity crush!

The 46-year-old actor had previously revealed on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show that his first crush was Brad Pitt, and last year he shared that he had gone “on a date” with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

During an appearance with Kristen on the talk show, Dax said that he had a new star in his life after years of crushing on Brad.

He discussed his budding bromance with Australian Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo, telling Ellen, “I’m embarrassed to say, I did what these old men do, I got a younger model. Because Danny‘s only 31.”

He went on to say that after Daniel sat down for an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the pair “kind of hit it off.”

“I pushed hard, got a phone number. We’ve just really been building this thing that’s culminated in us seeing the world together, really,” Dax said.

“They’re really cute. I fully support this,” Kristen chimed in.

