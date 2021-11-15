Lady Gaga Calls Out Gucci Knock Offs in New Clip From 'House of Gucci' - Watch!

Lady Gaga shows Adam Driver all of the Gucci fakes she found in a brand new clip from House of Gucci.

Starring as Patrizia Reggiani, Lady Gaga has a conversation with Adam, who plays Maurizio Gucci, about the overwhelming amount of items that have the Gucci label on them, which were not made by the company.

House of Gucci centers on Patrizia, who marries into the Gucci family, and her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge — and ultimately murder.

Lady Gaga just attended the Milan premiere of the film this weekend!

House of Gucci, also starring Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons, will open on November 24.

