Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Step Out for a Romantic Dinner in Santa Monica

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are enjoying a romantic night out!

The 47-year-old Oscar winner and 24-year-old model were spotted grabbing a bite to eat together at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday night (November 14).

Camila stepped out in a copper colored silk dress with black high heels, while Leo kept it casual in a black hoodie, matching pants and white sneakers.

Earlier this week, an inside source commented on their relationship, explaining that they were “closer than ever.”

“They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami,” they shared. “It’s all status quo.”

