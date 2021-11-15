Top Stories
Mon, 15 November 2021 at 10:17 am

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Step Out for a Romantic Dinner in Santa Monica

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are enjoying a romantic night out!

The 47-year-old Oscar winner and 24-year-old model were spotted grabbing a bite to eat together at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday night (November 14).

Camila stepped out in a copper colored silk dress with black high heels, while Leo kept it casual in a black hoodie, matching pants and white sneakers.

Earlier this week, an inside source commented on their relationship, explaining that they were “closer than ever.”

“They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami,” they shared. “It’s all status quo.”

The pair were last spotted out together in October and you can see all the photos of them here!
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone romantic dinner in santa monica 01
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone romantic dinner in santa monica 02
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone romantic dinner in santa monica 03
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone romantic dinner in santa monica 04
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone romantic dinner in santa monica 05
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone romantic dinner in santa monica 06
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone romantic dinner in santa monica 07
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone romantic dinner in santa monica 08
