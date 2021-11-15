Lin-Manuel Miranda Claps Back at Cancel Culture Over 'In The Heights' Colorism Accusations

Lin-Manuel Miranda is looking back at the controversy surrounding his movie In The Heights.

Earlier this year, the 41-year-old Tony Award winner faced some backlash over the lack of Black Latinx performers in the movie adaption of his Broadway show.

At the time, Lin-Manuel addressed the issue of colorism, saying, “In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short. I’m truly sorry. I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening.”

In a new interview released on Monday (November 15), Lin-Manuel once again addressed the criticism, clapping back at cancel culture.

“Once something has success, you’re not the underdog trying to make it happen anymore,” Lin-Manuel shared with The New Yorker. “You have to graduate past the mind-set of, like, It’s a miracle I got something on the stage. Because now that is expected of me. And people go, ‘Yeah, but what about this? And what about this?’ And that’s fair! I do that with art I find lacking.”

“It’s not cancellation. That’s having opinions. So I try to take it in that spirit,” Lin-Manuel added. “At the end of the day, you can’t control how the world receives something. All you can control is what your intentions were.”