One of Jennifer Aniston's Celeb Friends Just Debunked the Taylor Swift Rumor

One of Jennifer Aniston‘s celeb friends has debunked the theory that Jennifer is the actress Taylor Swift is referring to in the 10-minute version of the iconic “All Too Well” song.

While singing about the breakup and how she was doing amid the aftermath, Taylor says, “Not weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened, you / That’s what happened, you.”

Initially, some fans thought the “actress” she mentioned could be Jennifer, who she ran into at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards, just days after the Jake breakup allegedly happened.

Now, one of Jen‘s friends is giving some new info.

Jennifer‘s friend, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, left a comment on E! News’ Instagram debunking the rumor.

You can see exactly what Jennifer Meyer wrote by clicking through the gallery of this post.