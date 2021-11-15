Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Taylor Swift &amp; Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Mon, 15 November 2021 at 9:20 am

One of Jennifer Aniston's Celeb Friends Just Debunked the Taylor Swift Rumor

One of Jennifer Aniston's Celeb Friends Just Debunked the Taylor Swift Rumor

One of Jennifer Aniston‘s celeb friends has debunked the theory that Jennifer is the actress Taylor Swift is referring to in the 10-minute version of the iconic “All Too Well” song.

While singing about the breakup and how she was doing amid the aftermath, Taylor says, “Not weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened, you / That’s what happened, you.”

Initially, some fans thought the “actress” she mentioned could be Jennifer, who she ran into at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards, just days after the Jake breakup allegedly happened.

Now, one of Jen‘s friends is giving some new info.

Click inside to read more…

Jennifer‘s friend, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, left a comment on E! News’ Instagram debunking the rumor.

You can see exactly what Jennifer Meyer wrote by clicking through the gallery of this post.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston actress debunked 01
jennifer aniston actress debunked 02

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Meyer, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images