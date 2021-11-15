Paramount+'s 'Halo' Series First First Teaser - Watch Now!

Paramount+ has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming HALO series!

The new series, based on the mega popular Xbox franchise of the same name is expected to be out in 2022, streaming on the network.

In its adaptation, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®’s first “Halo” game.

Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

The series will star Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani.