Mon, 15 November 2021 at 8:18 pm

Paul Rudd Attends 'Ghostbusters' Premiere in NYC with Original Stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd & Ernie Hudson!

Paul Rudd hits the red carpet at the premiere of his brand new movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, held at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night (November 15) in New York City.

The 52-year-old recently crowned Sexiest Man Alive was joined at the event by original franchise stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson, and also director Jason Reitman.

McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Celeste O’Connor, who also star in the movie, were spotted on the red carpet too.

Guests at the premiere included Aldis Hodge, Jeremy Sisto, Jaimie Alexander, August Maturo, Brett Gray, Naomi Watanabe, Will Buie, Meg Donnelly, Chloe Flower, Questlove, and Jason‘s father Ivan Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will arrive in theaters on Friday, November 19. See the final trailer!

FYI: Celeste wore a Claudia Li dress with Malone Souliers heels.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: aldis hodge, August Maturo, Bill Murray, Brett Gray, Brett Grey, Carrie Coon, Celeste O'Connor, Chloe Flower, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Ivan Reitman, Jaimie Alexander, Jason Reitman, Jeremy Sisto, McKenna Grace, Meg Donnelly, Naomi Watanabe, Paul Rudd, Questlove, Will Buie

