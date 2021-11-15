Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Mon, 15 November 2021 at 8:29 pm

Ryan Reynolds Shows Off His Cool Fall Fashion While Taking His Dog for a Walk

Ryan Reynolds Shows Off His Cool Fall Fashion While Taking His Dog for a Walk

Ryan Reynolds is enjoying the fall weather!

The 45-year-old Red Notice and Deadpool actor stepped out for a walk around the neighborhood with his adorable dog on Monday afternoon (November 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

For his walk, Ryan showed off his fall fashion wearing a navy puffer vest over a muscle-hugging gray sweater paired with dark trousers and white sneakers.

Ryan’s outing comes a few days after he and wife Blake Lively joined close pal Taylor Swift at the Saturday Night Live after party following the singer’s performance on the show! You can see pics of them arriving at the party here.

If you missed it, Ryan shared some TMI details about his and Blake‘s sex life!

Click through the gallery for 15+ photos of Ryan Reynolds taking his dog for a walk…
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 01
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 02
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 03
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 04
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 05
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 06
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 07
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 08
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 09
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 10
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 11
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 12
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 13
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 14
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 15
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 16
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 17
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 18
ryan reynolds talks his dog for a walk in nyc 19

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images