'Spring Awakening' Reunion Concert featuring Lea Michele & Jonathan Groff to Become HBO Documentary

A Spring Awakening documentary is in the works!

According to Deadline, the Broadway show’s upcoming reunion concert will be the subject of a new HBO documentary.

The doc will debut on HBO next year and will also stream on HBO Max.

The reunion concert will feature the entire original Broadway cast, including Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard, Lea Michele, Skylar Austin, John Gallagher, Jr. and more.

The documentary will feature footage of the reunion show as well as behind the scenes moments with cast members, new interviews and archival footage of the original performance.

The sold out concert is set to take place on Monday, November 15 at 7pm ET at the Imperial Theater. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

You can stream the music from Spring Awakening here!